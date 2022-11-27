KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.38 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $42,097,483,834,718.30 billion and $27,978.91 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

