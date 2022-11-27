Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

