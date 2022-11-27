Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.13.

Shares of K opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

