Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

KKPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.20 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $2.99 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.