K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of SDF opened at €21.50 ($21.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

