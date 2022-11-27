KuCoin Token Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00041988 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $683.85 million and $694,226.83 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

