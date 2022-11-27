Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raised to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

