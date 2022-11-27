LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 305,418 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.68% of LHC Group worth $81,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Trust purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHCG opened at $168.28 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

