Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,460,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.42. 458,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.49. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.