Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.36) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £733.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,153.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 942.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 692 ($8.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.30).

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 843 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($75,757.36).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

