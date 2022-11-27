Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.36) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of LIO stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £733.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,153.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 942.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 692 ($8.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.30).
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
