Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,068.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,176,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,115,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00239515 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

