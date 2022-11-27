LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

