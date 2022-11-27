LogiTron Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded up 252.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and $3,490.32 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LogiTron

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

