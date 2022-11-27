LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.74. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($677,545.23).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

