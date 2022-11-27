Long Pond Capital LP Has $64.89 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises about 3.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.01% of Apartment Income REIT worth $64,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC opened at $37.25 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

