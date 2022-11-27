Long Pond Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,869 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.44% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.12 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

