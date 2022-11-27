Long Pond Capital LP Purchases 1,678,028 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678,028 shares during the period. SmartRent makes up 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $33,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.66.

SmartRent Trading Down 0.8 %

SmartRent Company Profile

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.79. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.19 and a 12 month high of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.03.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

