Long Pond Capital LP Sells 2,418,865 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.41% of NETSTREIT worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTST opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

