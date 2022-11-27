LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,544 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $147,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

