LPL Financial LLC Has $117.49 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $117,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $55.98.

