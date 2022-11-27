LPL Financial LLC Has $136.95 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $136,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

