LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $163,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.