LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $218,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

