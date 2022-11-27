LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $130,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 429,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,691,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,257,000 after buying an additional 395,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.