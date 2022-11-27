LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $168,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 461,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 74,672 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 342,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $29.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

