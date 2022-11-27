LPL Financial LLC Sells 251,621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.77% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $153,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

