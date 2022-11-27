LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on December 20th

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8189 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $146.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €845.00 ($862.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

