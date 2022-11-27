Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.