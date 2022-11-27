MagnetGold Price Down 4.8% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $5,361.83 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003463 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

