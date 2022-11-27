Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £99,998.24 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Charles Skinner bought 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 582 ($6.88) on Friday. Marlowe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 566 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 749.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.65. The company has a market capitalization of £558.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

