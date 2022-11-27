Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $198,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.
Shares of MA stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
