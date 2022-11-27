Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,155,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293,137 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,203,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.29. 944,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,738. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

