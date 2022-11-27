Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
