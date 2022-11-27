Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.