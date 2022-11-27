Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

