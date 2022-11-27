Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

