Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.