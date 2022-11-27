Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

