Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.38 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $354,641.34 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

