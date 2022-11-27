MetisDAO Price Tops $18.20 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.15 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.20 or 0.00110948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.20334939 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,820,732.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

