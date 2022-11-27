Milestone Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Milestone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

