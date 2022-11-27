Milestone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 280.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,880,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130,060 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

MS opened at $90.91 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.