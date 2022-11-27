Milestone Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16,636.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

