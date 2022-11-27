Milestone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Milestone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSCZ opened at $33.06 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

