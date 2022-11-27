Milestone Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Milestone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

