Milestone Wealth LLC Sells 8,378 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Milestone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $67.67.

