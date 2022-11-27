Mina Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $429.26 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 755,249,874 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 754,455,963.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55099036 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,936,384.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

