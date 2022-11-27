MinePlex Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $34.14 million and $3.92 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009867 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.69 or 0.07838400 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00492716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,984,168 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

