Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,988,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

