Mizuho Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $210.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

