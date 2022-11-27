Mizuho Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $210.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.