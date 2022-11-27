MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of MongoDB worth $46,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.05. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.90.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

